National

Small businesses to gain more tax breaks

By AAP Newswire

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg - AAP

1 of 1

Thousands of small businesses will get access to tax breaks and red tape cuts under a $112 million plan to be outlined in next week's federal budget.

As part of the package the Morrison government will increase the small business entity turnover threshold from $10 million to $50 million for 10 different tax concessions.

Among the concessions will be not applying the 47 per cent fringe benefits tax on small businesses that provide free car parking to their staff in a non-commercial car park or work phones, laptops and other similar devices.

The government will also remove the 47 per cent FBT on retraining provided by employers to redundant, or soon to be redundant, workers.

In another measure, brewers and distillers will be able to pay and report excise monthly rather than weekly, helping with their cash flow.

And the government will reduce the time for tax returns to be amended from four years to two years, so businesses have more peace of mind about the tax office amending their return.

The FBT change relating to training will start on Friday.

The other FBT changes are due to start on April 1 next year, with the remaining concessions starting from July 1.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the changes would complement other measures already in place, including lowering the company tax rate, increasing the instant asset write-off and providing a 50 per cent accelerated depreciation allowance.

"We know that the pathway to recovery is not through higher taxes but through a more competitive and efficient tax system that supports jobs and promotes investment," Mr Frydenberg said.

"Enabling small businesses to keep more of what they earn means they can keep operating, pay their bills and retain or hire more staff."

Greg Travers, director of tax services with William Buck, said it was important the government also embarked on long-term improvements to the tax system.

He says Division 7A - a section of tax law that contains anti-avoidance provisions - needs urgent attention.

"More businesses than ever will have borrowed money this year just to stay afloat. I expect there's been loans going around everywhere and having such a complex system to deal with loans to and from companies makes it really difficult for business owners," Mr Travers said.

The government is expected to make further announcements about business deregulation on Friday.

PwC Australia chief executive Tom Seymour said it was vital the government turned its focus to cutting regulation.

"Where the pendulum swings too far towards managing down every possible risk, this creates increasing regulatory burdens for business, stifles innovation and therefore affects creation of jobs," he said.

"We can grow our way out of this crisis, and ensuring we have the right regulations in place is a critical step."

Latest articles

News

Pressure placed on plant-based food labelling

Dairy and meat producers will be protected from the competition of plant-based products with accurate labelling. A meeting with industry representatives to discuss accurate labelling of plant-based products was recently held by Federal Agriculture...

Jamie Salter
News

The A2 Milk Company profits and revenue grew by more than 30 per cent in 2019-20

New Zealand dairy business The A2 Milk Company has recorded a net profit after tax of $385.8 million and increased total revenue by 32 per cent during the 2019-20 financial year. Net profit increased by 34.1 per cent and total revenue now sits at...

Rodney Woods
Dairy

Dairy Plan highlights profitability, confidence and unity for industry

The Australian Dairy Plan has set the ambitious targets of boosting Australia’s annual milk production by almost one billion litres, adding $500 million of farm gate value, and creating thousands of jobs by 2025.

Country News

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic high-risk workers set for test blitz

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced workers in high-risk industries will be tested for coronavirus each week as the state looks towards opening up.

AAP Newswire
National

Andrews offers hope for October roadmap

Daniel Andrews says the planned October 26 changes to COVID-19 restrictions, which include the end of Melbourne’s curfew, might happen earlier in the month.

AAP Newswire