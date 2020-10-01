National

Aged care inquiry COVID-19 recommendations

By AAP Newswire

KEY RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE AGED CARE ROYAL COMMISSION CORONAVIRUS REPORT

* Ensure all aged homes have one or more trained infection control officers as a condition of accreditation.

* Deploy accredited infection control experts to homes to provide training and assist with the preparation of outbreak management plans and outbreaks.

* Ensure significant outbreaks in facilities are investigated independently and results are shared promptly to the sector.

* Create protocols in the plan about who will decide if residents with COVID-19 are transferred to hospital.

* Provide funding to providers to ensure adequate staff are available for continued visits to homes by family and friends.

* Increase the provision of allied health services, including mental health services, and remove any barriers unless justified on genuine public health grounds.

* Establish a national aged care advisory body and plan in consultation with the sector.

Source: Aged Care and COVID-19: A Special Report by the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.

