Qld police arrest man after woman shot

A man wanted over a shooting that left a woman with a serious gunshot wound has been arrested on southeast Queensland's Bribie Island.

Officers continue to search for a second man after the woman was shot on Thursday then driven to her family's home at Rothwell, north of Brisbane.

Police found the man hiding in a set of units near Sylvan Beach Esplanade at 3.45pm after he escaped over a fence during a police chase earlier in the day.

The woman, also 27, remains at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition following surgery.

Police earlier appealed for the men, both aged 27, to hand themselves in before "anybody else gets hurt".

Officers were called to the Rothwell home about 8am where they found the wounded woman.

A car and gun linked to the incident were later discovered in a residential area on Bribie Island, approximately a 40km drive away.

Police in a patrol car then spotted one of the men at Sylvan Beach before he disappeared.

"He ran from police at the time and as a result, police set up a number of cordons in an attempt to contain that person," Inspector Robert Hytch said.

He said the second man, who remains on the run, had not been on the island.

Detectives are still investigating how, why and where the woman, who was known to the men, was shot.

Insp Hytch said the shooting hadn't taken place at the Rothwell home where the woman was found.

"The victim was delivered there to other family members so they could call an ambulance," he said.

"There may have been a heated argument between the two other male occupants of the vehicle."

Insp Hytch said it may have been an accidental shooting but "we need to locate the two males who have decamped to be able to build the story".

TV footage earlier showed dozens of marked and unmarked police vehicles moving toward the search zone on the island soon after the cordon was set up.

Officers locked down four residential blocks and a second illegal firearm not related to the shooting was also located in the car.

The other man is not considered a threat to the public.

He is described as 177cm tall, medium build with blue eyes and no hair.

The police cordon on the island has been removed.