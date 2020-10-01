National

Vic hippos, rhinos treated to day spa

By AAP Newswire

WERRIBEE ZOO RHINO - AAP

1 of 1

A day spa-like pampering is out of the question for locked down Melburnians at the moment - unless you're a two-tonne rhino or hippo.

Ahead of a warm and windy spring, Victoria's Werribee Zoo this week lavished some of its largest residents with beauty treatments typically associated with a health spa.

Six southern white rhinoceros were covered in full-body mud-masks and five nearby hippos sprayed with a fine mist of bath oil and treated with manuka honey ointment.

The treatments are designed to protect the animals' skin from drying or chapping in Australia's harsh conditions.

It's hardly special treatment, part of monthly healthcare routines, but is ramped up over winter and spring.

Rhino and hippos traditionally dip into ponds and wallow in mud to regulate body temperature and rehydrate, with the skincare regime complementing their natural habits.

Keeper Laura Harbridge said hippos secrete an oily substance that acts as a quasi-sunscreen, allowing them to divide their time between land and water.

"We give this natural process a helping hand with the oil spray and ointment to keep their skin healthy and hydrated," she said.

The two species are native to sub-tropical Africa where summer seasons are typically wet and humid - a far cry from Australia's usually hot and dry weather through December and February.

The Werribee Zoo keepers hand-coated the rhinos with the mud, preventing sun damage and promoting kinship.

"This helps develop trust between the rhino and the keeper, making routine health check-ups easier and any necessary close contact interactions safer and more enjoyable for everyone," Ms Harbridge said.

Latest articles

News

After 60 years of marriage, this Shepparton couple returned to where they were wed

It wasn’t love at first sight. But in 1956 when Beverley Thorn first clapped eyes Kevin — the man who would become her husband — there was certainly a spark. “It was more ‘interest’ at first sight,” she said with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna boy pleads guilty to theft of Audi in Kialla

A Mooroopna boy, who has racked up more than 150 police charges since December 2, has pleaded guilty to the theft of an Audi in Kialla last month. The 14-year-old faced a Children’s Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary...

Liz Mellino
News

Death of John Gray

An obituary will be published in The News

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic high-risk workers set for test blitz

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced workers in high-risk industries will be tested for coronavirus each week as the state looks towards opening up.

AAP Newswire
National

Andrews offers hope for October roadmap

Daniel Andrews says the planned October 26 changes to COVID-19 restrictions, which include the end of Melbourne’s curfew, might happen earlier in the month.

AAP Newswire