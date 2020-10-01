National

Post-Melbourne lockdown trader grants open

By AAP Newswire

VIC COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS REAPPLIED - AAP

1 of 1

A multi-million dollar grants program to transform Melbourne's footpaths and streets into open-air dining areas after lockdown has opened to businesses.

Under the state government's roadmap, Melbourne's bars, cafes and restaurants will be able to offer outdoor dining from October 19 if certain COVID-19 case triggers are met.

City businesses can apply for grants of up to $10,000 from Thursday to extend dining onto footpaths, streets and laneways in a program that drew inspiration from New York's Open Restaurants initiative.

The grants scheme is part of the $100 million Melbourne City Recovery Fund announced in mid-September and jointly funded by the state government and the City of Melbourne.

The Melbourne council said there were 2390 cafes and restaurants within its bounds, but only 800 venues have outdoor dining permits at present.

Free temporary permits will be handed out to eligible businesses to aid the "step three" transition.

In new detail revealed on Thursday, six key dining precincts were identified as spots where traders would take over sections of on-street car parking, footpaths and, in certain cases, street space.

These include Bourke Street East, Russell Street, Lygon Street in Carlton, Errol Street in North Melbourne, Domain Road in South Yarra and Bellair Street in Kensington.

"We expect outdoor dining to be so popular with patrons this summer that it will become a permanent feature of our city for generations to come," City of Melbourne chief executive Justin Hanney said in a statement.

"We encourage business owners to keep coming forward with ideas because we want to see our cafes, restaurants and retail stores thriving again."

Hospitality businesses keen to temporarily move outside and small and medium-sized traders promoting COVID-safe practices are eligible for the cash injection.

The grants scheme is open until 11.59pm on October 23 and successful applicants will be announced in two rounds.

Latest articles

News

After 60 years of marriage, this Shepparton couple returned to where they were wed

It wasn’t love at first sight. But in 1956 when Beverley Thorn first clapped eyes Kevin — the man who would become her husband — there was certainly a spark. “It was more ‘interest’ at first sight,” she said with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna boy pleads guilty to theft of Audi in Kialla

A Mooroopna boy, who has racked up more than 150 police charges since December 2, has pleaded guilty to the theft of an Audi in Kialla last month. The 14-year-old faced a Children’s Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary...

Liz Mellino
News

Death of John Gray

An obituary will be published in The News

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic high-risk workers set for test blitz

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced workers in high-risk industries will be tested for coronavirus each week as the state looks towards opening up.

AAP Newswire
National

Andrews offers hope for October roadmap

Daniel Andrews says the planned October 26 changes to COVID-19 restrictions, which include the end of Melbourne’s curfew, might happen earlier in the month.

AAP Newswire