Irish man arrested over punch, stabbing

An Irish man has been charged over a one-punch assault and an unrelated stabbing in Sydney.

Police last month appealed to the community in relation to the whereabouts of Patrick Farrell, 29, wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants.

Detectives arrested Farrell in Parramatta on Wednesday. He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Farrell was not required to appear before magistrate Robyn Denes in Parramatta Local Court on Thursday, where he was represented by lawyer Jordan Gear.

The matter was adjourned until December 2 for Farrell to face Waverley Local Court via video link.