Morrison flags research incentive changes

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the National Press Club - AAP

The prime minister has all but confirmed his government will change tack on research and development tax incentives.

Legislation stuck in the Senate would effectively cut the scheme by $1.8 billion.

But out spruiking $1.5 billion for manufacturing before the federal budget, Scott Morrison has signalled he is open to rethinking the changes.

"We certainly want to encourage research and development," he told the National Press Club on Thursday.

"Our answer to that question will be delivered by the treasurer next Tuesday night."

The government is also extending tax deduction shortcuts for people working from home due to the coronavirus.

People will be able to claim 80 cents for every hour they work from home until the end of this year, rather than calculating specific running expenses.

