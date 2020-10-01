Jealous man jailed for ex-partner murder

A jealous Sydney man who stabbed his ex-partner once in the back while she was lying in her own bed has been jailed for at least 13 years for her murder.

James Fredes told police "something snapped in me" after Erana Nahu rebuffed his attempt at intimacy and reminded him she was seeing somebody else.

The now 60-year-old pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Nahu, 43, in the early hours of October 11, 2018 at her house at Glenfield where he was staying in another bedroom.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday, Acting Justice Peter Hidden jailed him for 17 years and three months with a non-parole period of 13 years.

Noting homicidal domestic violence was "inherently serious", the judge found the murder fell below the mid-range of objective gravity of offences of its kind.

A weapon had been used, the attack happened in the victim's home and was engendered by "jealousy and a sense of rejection", as domestic violence offences so often are.

He also noted the attack was clearly unplanned and impulsive, involving one deliberate act of stabbing "albeit with considerable force".

"I accept his assertion that he did not intend to kill Ms Nahu, but by his plea of guilty he admits an intention, albeit formed spontaneously, to cause her really serious bodily injury.

"It is clear that he immediately regretted what he had done and sought to obtain medical assistance for Ms Nahu.

"The stabbing stands as an isolated incident in a long relationship in which there is no suggestion of any prior abuse by the offender, physical or emotional."

They had been in a relationship for about 15 years before it broke down in early 2013

Fredes was admitted to hospital for several days in January 2017 after self-harming, weeks after Ms Nahu told him she was in another relationship.

Soon after, Ms Nahu allowed him to move into the house at Glenfield where he occupied a spare bedroom.

When she rebuffed him in the early hours of October 11, he got a knife from the kitchen and returned to her room, stabbing her in the back.

"Ms Nahu awoke and screamed out in pain. The offender pulled the knife out of her back and she rolled over onto her right side."

Another resident ran to the bedroom and saw Ms Nahu lying on her back, while Fredes was standing over her sobbing saying "I'm sorry. I'm sorry" as his victim screamed at him to get away.

A sobbing Fredes immediately told attending police he had stabbed her, saying "I didn't mean for this to happen. She was my friend, my only friend".

He later said: "All I needed was a bit of TLC man".

"I was thinking about the pain I was going through. ...she's going to feel some pain too", adding that his intention had been to "just tap her a little bit".

A psychiatrist concluded Fredes was suffering from a serious personality disorder at the time and referred to his traumatic background, including child neglect and abuse.

