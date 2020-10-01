WA health worker’s virus breach ‘stupid’

A healthcare worker's decision to approach COVID-infected ship crew without protective equipment has been labelled "stupid" by Western Australia's premier.

Photos have emerged of the WA Health employee in close proximity to infected crew as they disembarked the Patricia Oldendorff bulk carrier off Port Hedland.

Premier Mark McGowan says the woman has not been required to enter quarantine.

"The advice I have is that the person involved ... was far enough away as to not be a risk," he said on Thursday.

"Obviously it was a very disappointing and, to a degree, stupid thing that took place and I'm unhappy that the example being set wasn't of the standard that we would expect."

Australian Defence Force personnel were set to arrive in Port Hedland on Thursday to help manage the outbreak of 17 cases on the Patricia Oldendorff.

Nine people remain on the ship as essential crew, seven of whom have tested positive.

There are also a dozen crew members in quarantine at the fenced-off Hedland Hotel and 10 of them have tested positive.

None are seriously unwell.

The ADF personnel will assist police and security guards in overseeing the hotel quarantine situation.

The Patricia Oldendorff, carrying 20 Filipino nationals and the captain, is anchored eight nautical miles off WA's northwest coast.

It arrived from Manila on September 16.

Health Minister Roger Cook has said he is confident the infected crew will fully recover and the ship will depart by October 10 at the latest.

"We'll be able to start declaring some of the crew disease-free in the coming days," he said on Wednesday.

The WA government will investigate what testing protocols were in place when the ship departed the Philippines and may seek costs from the vessel operator.

Major ports such as Port Hedland have been largely insulated from potential outbreaks because crews have stayed on vessels.

But Ports Minister Alannah MacTiernan says the need to eventually replace crews looms as a major issue.

"In many cases you'll find that crews are now coming up to 12 months at sea," she said.

"So I think there's going to have to be a lot of examination and international co-operation as to how we deal with this."

WA recorded one new COVID-19 case on Thursday with a returned traveller from India testing positive while in hotel quarantine.