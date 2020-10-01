National

‘No benefit’ to WA in SA, NT travel bubble

By AAP Newswire

Premier of Western Australia Mark McGowan - AAP

1 of 1

Reopening the borders to South Australia and the Northern Territory would provide Western Australia with no economic benefit, Premier Mark McGowan says.

With other states and territories beginning to reopen their borders, WA remains isolated in its refusal to subscribe to a targeted COVID-19 "hotspots" regime.

WA's borders have been closed to anyone except designated workers and people exempted on compassionate grounds for almost six months.

Like WA, SA and the NT have managed to stamp out community transmission and have had low coronavirus case numbers.

But Mr McGowan says there is no point in pursuing a travel bubble.

"There is no benefit," he said on Thursday.

"All we'll do is lose jobs were we to open to those (jurisdictions).

"The other states want us to open the border so that West Australian tourists will flood east, not so that people from the east will come here.

"They're only saying all this for very self-interested reasons because we have higher incomes, we have people that are more used to travelling and therefore we'll have more tourists go from Western Australia to the east."

The comments are likely to frustrate industry groups that have called on the McGowan government to provide certainty on the easing of border restrictions.

Mr McGowan remains adamant the borders won't come down until the eastern states go 28 days with no community spread.

He highlighted reports that passengers from the Ruby Princess cruise ship may have infected up to 11 people on a flight from Sydney to Perth.

"When we get calls from other governments around Australia, particularly NSW, to bring down our border, all I'd say is they have had significant policy failures in the east that caused the spread of the virus into Western Australia in the early days," Mr McGowan said.

"We're always very careful about our borders to protect our people. If only they'd been more careful, we would't have had some of those cases come to our state."

The premier was speaking at the launch of WA's new container deposit scheme, which he said would create more than 600 local jobs.

He praised mining giant BHP's promise to hire an additional 2500 apprentices and trainees across academies in WA and Queensland.

"Obviously that will be of lasting benefit to the state," he said.

"We do want to see companies employ more West Australians. If there are shortages in industry, they need to get cracking on getting people into those jobs."

Latest articles

World

Singapore to allow entry from Australia

Singapore says travellers from Australian states other than Victoria will be able to fly in, from October 8.

AAP Newswire
World

Endometriosis plan missing in NZ policy

Endometriosis New Zealand has called on Jacinda Ardern’s government to implement greater support for sufferers of the insidious disease.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump’s Proud Boys remark hits nerves

Donald Trump’s failure to condemn an ultra-right group has been one of the few moments to stand out in a chaotic debate with rival Joe Biden.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic high-risk workers set for test blitz

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced workers in high-risk industries will be tested for coronavirus each week as the state looks towards opening up.

AAP Newswire
National

Andrews offers hope for October roadmap

Daniel Andrews says the planned October 26 changes to COVID-19 restrictions, which include the end of Melbourne’s curfew, might happen earlier in the month.

AAP Newswire