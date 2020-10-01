National

South Australia eases some virus measures

By AAP Newswire

SA authorities may ease virus measures on pubs and cafes. - AAP

South Australia will ease more coronavirus restrictions, allowing patrons in licensed pubs and restaurants to drink while standing but only outdoors.

SA will also ease measures on the events sector to allow private functions with a maximum of 150 people to serve alcohol to people who are standing.

Dancing will also be permitted at those functions.

The two changes will come into force from midnight Friday into Saturday.

Premier Steven Marshall says they will help secure jobs while Police Commissioner Grant Stevens described them as important steps.

The commissioner said new regulations for the annual schoolies celebrations had also been imposed with the number of people in short-stay accommodation and at campsites to be restricted.

Accommodation venues can host as many people as there are beds, plus an additional six people in each site.

Campsites will be limited to a maximum of six adults.

Mr Stevens said with the large scale schoolies gathering in November cancelled this year, there was emerging evidence the activities were being spread over a number of weekends.

"This is obviously designed to ensure we don't have large groups of young people on small sites," he said.

South Australia reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and has no active infections.

The state has had only 40 cases in the past five months.

