Ex-girlfriend jailed 19 years for murder

A woman has been jailed for at least 19 years after brutally stabbing to death her ex-girlfriend who had fallen from an inner-Sydney balcony while trying to escape her.

Zixi Wang, 30, was sentenced by Justice Robert Beech-Jones in the Supreme Court on Thursday to a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and six months after pleading guilty to the murder.

Justice Beech-Jones described her "brutally" stabbing 23-year-old Shuyu Zhou more than 40 times as an extreme example of domestic violence.

"The final moments of Ms Zhou's far too brief life were lived in excruciating pain, fear and terror, all of which the offender is responsible for," he said.

Disturbing video footage was earlier played in court showing the moment Ms Zhou plunged five storeys and landed face first onto a fence before falling back onto the ground, writhing in pain.

Wang calmly catches the elevator down and makes a "pitiless" inspection of her former partner before returning with a knife and repeatedly slashing her while she lay immobilised and defenceless.

"Even though they were only administered in just under two minutes, they were not all delivered in a frenzy," Justice Beech-Jones said.

"Instead the offender appears to briefly assess the impact of each wound or group of wounds before continuing."

Pathologists later concluded the cause of death was not from the fall but from stabbings to her neck.

In a letter to the court Wang said she had been unable to accept their relationship ending and had slipped into a deep depression in the months before the attack.

She said she was drinking heavily before Ms Zhou and her had a fight inside the apartment, admitting she prevented her from leaving.

Ms Zhou's blood was later found in the kitchen, living room and on the sliding door frame, before she tried to escape by climbing over the balcony railing.

Wang will be eligible for release on June 18, 2038.