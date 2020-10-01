National

New senior counsel feature inquiry lawyers

By AAP Newswire

A barrister pushes a court trolley with documents and a wig - AAP

Two barristers who have helped investigate some of Victoria's biggest scandals in the last few years have been appointed silk.

More than 80 barristers applied to be given the SC or QC title, reserved for the most senior and respected in the legal field, with 18 selected for the honour.

There are five women among the group, including Megan Tittensor who has spent the last two years as a counsel assisting in the Lawyer X royal commission.

Hotel inquiry counsel assisting Ben Ihle has also taken silk, along with crown prosecutor Patrick Bourke.

"Being appointed senior counsel recognises each person's skill, integrity, independence and standing in the profession," Chief Justice Anne Ferguson said announcing the appointments on Thursday.

They'll be welcomed officially in a virtual ceremony next month.

