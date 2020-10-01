National

NZ travel to NSW, SA coming very soon: PM

By AAP Newswire

Australian PM Scott Morrison and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern - AAP

NSW and South Australia are set to be the first states to welcome New Zealand tourists as part of a travel bubble.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday the arrangement will initially be only one-way, allowing Kiwis to fly across the Tasman.

"We'll be able to move on that very soon," he told 5AA radio.

"New Zealanders being able to travel to Australia - that's good for Australian tourism."

The prospect of Australians travelling to New Zealand is further away.

Mr Morrison said South Australia and NSW would be the first to benefit because they have already removed domestic borders.

"That would take a lot of pressure off at the airports for hotel quarantine, which frees up more places for Australians to come home," he said.

The prime minister explained states insisting on quarantine for domestic travel would not be included in the bubble.

"We can't have New Zealand tourists coming and taking up those quarantine places in those states," he said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discussed the trans-Tasman bubble with Mr Morrison earlier in the week.

"There is a chance that we could have Australia simply open to New Zealand because of our status and where we are right now, which is pretty good," she told AAP on Wednesday.

