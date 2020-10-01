National

Scott Morrison finds cranky koalas amusing

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison holding a toy koala. - AAP

The prime minister has revealed his favourite animal, and the curious reason behind it.

Scott Morrison made the confession after a weekend visit to the Adelaide Zoo.

"I am a big fan of koalas, I've got to say, I love koalas," he told Adelaide radio 5AA on Thursday.

"And I like it when they get the 'irrits' a bit, too. I find that quite funny."

One of Mr Morrison's daughters joined him for the jaunt through the wildlife park.

"My daughter loves quokkas and she got to cuddle a quokka," he said.

"She is still over the moon."

The prime minister did not try his luck wrapping his arms around a cranky koala.

His government has launched a review into the endangered status of the native animal after koala populations were decimated by the Black Summer bushfires.

But Mr Morrison's comments could raise eyebrows amongst his coalition colleagues in NSW.

The state's Liberal and National parties are at war over laws designed to protect koala habitats.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro recently threatened to blow up the coalition over the legislation before staging a humiliating backdown and falling into line.

