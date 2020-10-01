Vic records 15 new virus cases, 2 deaths

Victoria has recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus and two more fatalities, bringing the state's death toll to 800 and the national figure to 888.

The new cases, confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, bring Melbourne's 14-day average down to 15.6.

There were also 19 mystery cases in Melbourne recorded in the two weeks between September 15 and 28.

Melbourne's 14-day average needs to drop below five and there must be fewer than five mystery cases in a fortnight before the state further eases restrictions.

Premier Daniel Andrews has said this is not likely to happen until October 19.

The premier on Wednesday announced a quarter of workers in high-risk industries will be randomly tested for coronavirus each week as part of Melbourne's plan to emerge from lockdown.

All medium and large businesses in meat, poultry and seafood processing, and in the supermarket and distribution sectors, will be asked to test 25 per cent of their workforce weekly.

Those without symptoms will not be required to self-isolate while they wait for their result.

Regular testing will also occur in aged care after an agreement was struck with the federal government.

A testing site has also opened at Anglesea Town Hall after a COVID-positive sewerage sample was identified despite the area having no known active cases.

Meanwhile, the government has replaced floor managers with police in the state's hotel quarantine program.

The floor managers, employed by catering and cleaning company Spotless, were stood down on Wednesday at the state's last remaining "hot" hotel, the Novotel in Southbank, a Department of Justice and Community Safety spokeswoman confirmed.

The hotel quarantine program, which has been blamed for sparking the state's devastating second wave, is now being run by the Department of Justice, while Alfred Health has been contracted to provide clinical services.

Alfred Health subcontracted the floor manager positions to Spotless.

The hotels have been providing accommodation to Victorians who cannot safely isolate at home.

Despite changes to the program, nine people working at the Brady and Grand Chancellor hotels have contracted the virus since July 27.

One works for the Department of Health and Human Services, another is a Victoria Police member, two are staff members from Alfred Health and five are from Spotless.

The Department of Justice has said none contracted the virus at the hotels.

The hotel quarantine inquiry is making enquiries about the infections.

International flights will remain diverted from Victoria until the inquiry releases its final report on November 6.