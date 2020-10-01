National

PM surprised by ABC pay freeze rejection

By AAP Newswire

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison - AAP

1 of 1

Scott Morrison has criticised ABC staff for rejecting his request to take a six-month pay freeze.

Staff at the national broadcaster have instead voted to give themselves a two per cent raise.

The prime minister said on Thursday more than 100 other commonwealth agencies and federal politicians had agreed to freeze their wages.

Mr Morrison said many in the private media industry were also taking massive pay cuts.

"And so both to their fellow public servants and those in the media industry in particular, I was surprised," he told Sydney radio station 2GB.

The ABC pay increase, which is due to take effect this month, was included in an enterprise agreement endorsed by the Fair Work Commission in January.

Latest articles

Horticulture

New study reveals horticultural growers could be 26,000 workers short

The Shepparton and NSW Murray regions are set to be the worst hit by a horticulture worker shortage this harvest, if an Ernst & Young report is anything to go by. The seasonal horticulture labour demand and workforce study revealed the...

Rodney Woods
Horticulture

Cash splash to make Moira Shire farms more sustainable

More local news

Morgan Dyer
Horticulture

Shepparton MP wants more support for Goulburn Valley fruit growers

The $17 million package announced by the Victorian Government to help attract farm workers this harvest doesn’t go far enough, according to State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed. Ms Sheed has called on the Victorian Agriculture Minister...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic high-risk workers set for test blitz

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced workers in high-risk industries will be tested for coronavirus each week as the state looks towards opening up.

AAP Newswire
National

Andrews offers hope for October roadmap

Daniel Andrews says the planned October 26 changes to COVID-19 restrictions, which include the end of Melbourne’s curfew, might happen earlier in the month.

AAP Newswire