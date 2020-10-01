National

Toilet complaint against senator flushed

By AAP Newswire

A complaint against a Liberal senator who spoke out about gender-inclusive toilets has been flushed.

Claire Chandler was dragged before the Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Commission after saying women's toilets were for people of the female sex and should remain that way.

The complaint against Senator Chandler was withdrawn on Thursday but she remains unhappy.

"My advocacy is simply a defence of women's rights and the common sense position that biological sex is and will always remain relevant to certain parts of public policy and life," she said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison waded into the toilet debate earlier in the day.

Mr Morrison said there was nothing wrong with the senator's comments.

"It's common sense and I would urge a more common sense approach on how some of these agencies operate," he told Sydney radio station 2GB.

"The Tasmanian one has had form on other issues in the past. I think people just expect common sense in these areas."

Last year, the prime minister criticised a gender-inclusive toilet sign on display in his department, describing it as political correctness and over the top.

The sign encouraged staff to use the bathroom that best fit their gender identity.

Mr Morrison said the sign was not necessary and vowed to "sort it out".

