Queensland eases NSW border restrictions

Queensland authorities have eased COVID-19 border restrictions for 150,000 northern NSW residents in five council areas, with the Sunshine State again recording no new cases of coronavirus.

But a combination of school holidays, an upcoming long weekend and IT challenges around the issuing of permits mean police are expect a "bumpy road" at border checkpoints in coming days.

Residents in the Lismore, Ballina, Byron Bay, Richmond Valley and Glen Innes local government areas are now able to apply for a border zone resident declaration pass and travel into Queensland.

People in the expanded border bubble will be able to travel anywhere in Queensland for any purpose from Thursday, as long as they have not travelled to a declared COVID-19 hotspot in the past 14 days.

However, police say software problems have stopped some residents within the extended bubble being able to apply for a border pass.

"Some suburbs haven't been recognised within the system," Gold Coast District Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said.

Affected people are advised to take their identification to the border checkpoint so officers can assess them on site.

Mr Wheeler warned travellers hoping to cross the border a "perfect storm" due to school holidays in both states and a long weekend could cause delays during the next few days.

"I expect this to be a bumpy road for the next few days," he said.

The border will remain shut to the rest of NSW until the state has gone for 28 days without a single incident of unlinked community transmission.

The current target date is October 22 for no unlinked cases, when the Queensland government is in caretaker mode before the state election at the end of the month.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the government would continue to make coronavirus health and border decisions until a new government was formed.

"I don't think Queenslanders would want us to take much notice of the beginning of caretaker or indeed the election," he said.

With active cases at just four, authorities have also relaxed social-distancing restrictions on outdoor venues.

Queenslanders will have to stay two metres apart at outdoor restaurants, beer gardens, theme parks and zoos.

The maximum number allowed at events with COVID-safe checklists has increased from 500 to 1000.

Stadiums, amphitheatres and performance venues with COVID-safe plans are allowed to increase capacity from 50 per cent to 75 per cent.

Meanwhile, small traces of the virus had been found at the Whitsundays.

Mr Miles said a fever clinic would be reopened at Airlie Beach as a precaution.

"It's nothing to be particularly concerned about, it could be related to that positive result we saw last month," he said.