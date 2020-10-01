National

Port Botany dispute talks enter second day

By AAP Newswire

The wharfies' union and stevedoring company Patrick Terminals will again try to reach an agreement to end industrial action at Sydney's Port Botany, after nine hours of unsuccessful negotiations at the Fair Work Commission.

Both parties retired to consider their positions overnight, and face another day of negotiations on Thursday.

Before negotiation began at the FWC on Wednesday, the Maritime Union of Australia offered a peace deal to end the dispute, but the parties walked away without an agreement.

The proposal put forward by the union would see the company's existing workplace agreement extended for 12 months - maintaining existing terms and conditions - while providing a 2.5 per cent pay rise.

Before the proceedings began, MUA National Secretary Paddy Crumlin said the proposal was a "genuine, reasonable, and fair peace offer that could bring the current dispute to an immediate end".

"The truth is, this dispute has never been about money, it's been about Patrick's desire to slash the conditions of their workforce under the cover of the COVID crisis," he said.

The MUA and Patrick have been negotiating a new enterprise agreement for seven months.

But after a month of industrial action Patrick escalated the dispute on Tuesday when it applied to the FWC to have it terminated.

The MUA has been accused of crippling operations at Patrick's Port Botany facilities because of the action taken during the past month, including a 'work to rule' policy that includes no overtime.

The company says the action is causing shipping delays and risks creating a medicine shortage, a claim the MUA has rejected.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also weighed into the dispute, accusing the wharfies' union of holding the country to ransom.

The union says extending the existing agreement for a year will prevent any form of protected industrial action from occurring, providing certainty for Patrick, workers, and the Australian community.

