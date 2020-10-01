National

No new locally acquired virus cases in NSW

By AAP Newswire

NSW LABOR JODI MCKAY PRESSER

1 of 1

NSW has recorded its sixth consecutive day with no community transmission of COVID-19.

One locally acquired case was included in the records in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday but NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the case was an old infection.

The man in his 50s from southwest Sydney was re-tested as a pre-work assessment and was found to have "remnants" of COVID-19, she said.

NSW Health said a repeat negative swab test and positive serology results showed the man had an immune response to the virus and the case was most likely acquired when the virus was circulating at low levels in southwestern Sydney about July.

Two other cases were recorded from 13,072 tests - both returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

In the past nine days, the state has recorded only one new locally acquired case.

Meanwhile, Ms Berejiklian is under pressure to ease restrictions in regional NSW areas - some of which have gone months without a coronavirus case - as the state's streak of no community transmission continues.

The premier flagged restrictions, specifically in hospitality, could soon be eased - but not until after the NSW school holidays end on October 12.

But Labor health spokesman Ryan Park says regional areas have been lumped with "one-size-fits-all" restrictions despite having no cases for months.

"How come 40,000 people can go to a stadium in Sydney but residents in regional NSW can't stand up at their local pub? If we can do it safely at the footy, why not Forster or Forbes?" he said in a statement.

There have been no cases of the virus in the state's far west for 170 days, nor on the mid-north coast for 151.

Northern NSW has gone 56 days without a case, while southern NSW hasn't recorded a new case in 40 days.

About 150,000 more NSW residents are now free to travel to Queensland after the Sunshine State's border bubble shifted 100 kilometres further south.

From Thursday residents in the Byron Shire, Ballina, the city of Lismore, Richmond Valley including Casino and Evans Head, Glen Innes and 41 other NSW postcodes have been added to the Queensland-NSW border bubble.

Queensland residents are also able to visit far northern NSW.

For months people from NSW coming to Queensland from outside the old border bubble were required to quarantine for 14 days at their own expense.

Ms Berejiklian is adamant all border restrictions should be removed but Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says that won't happen until NSW has 28 days without a case of locally acquired COVID-19.

NSW Health is treating 50 COVID-19 cases, including three in intensive care, none of whom are being ventilated.

