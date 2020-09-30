National

Teen charged with bushland rape of woman

By AAP Newswire

A teenager has been charged with raping a woman who was dragged into bushland and sexually assaulted while out for a morning walk in north Queensland.

The 66-year-old woman was walking on a path next to the Ross River in Townsville about 6am on Wednesday when she was grabbed by an unknown man.

The woman called triple-zero after the assault, which left her with serious facial injuries.

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody around midday and has since been charged with two counts of rape and one count of assault with intent to commit rape.

"While not elderly, she is a vulnerable person of some age," Senior Sergeant Scott Warrick told reporters

"This is possibly an opportunistic (attack)."

Police also charged the teen with assault occasioning bodily harm over the assault of a woman in the Townsville suburb of Rosslea about 3am.

He allegedly punched a 51-year-old a number of times, leaving her with facial injuries.

The Cranbrook man will face Townsville Magistrates Court on Thursday.

