Jobs ‘battleground’ for WA poll: Liberals

By AAP Newswire

WA Opposition Leader Liza Harvey - AAP

Industry groups have welcomed the West Australian opposition's plan to incentivise hiring more apprentices if the Liberals are elected at next year's election.

Liza Harvey has unveiled a $200 million plan to boost the number of apprentices and trainees across WA by up to 20,000.

Eligible employers will receive up to $10,000 for hiring an apprentice and $5000 for taking on a trainee.

Ms Harvey has also promised a $1000 bonus for apprentices and trainees to spend on tools and other costs directly related to their work.

Statistics from the National Centre for Vocational Education Research show a 32 per cent reduction in trade apprenticeship commencements in WA during the past four years.

"The Liberals are determined to rectify this dramatic reduction, which is why we will implement this policy if elected," Ms Harvey said on Wednesday.

Including existing incentives, the total payments available to employers will rise to $18,500 for hiring a new apprentice and $9250 for a trainee.

The eligibility threshold would also expand to include businesses with a payroll of up to $3 million.

WA's Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it was an important move to address the decline in apprenticeship starts.

Australian Hotels Association chief executive Bradley Woods welcomed the plan, saying the hospitality industry was forecasting severe skills shortages for chefs and cooks.

Ms Harvey has made jobs the key focus of the Liberals' campaign to be elected next March.

She has also promised to crack down on interstate companies winning government contracts.

"When we're out and about in marginal seats, the main issue coming up from people is job security," she said.

"There's a lot of people unemployed at the moment, a lot of people underemployed, and they're really worried about cost of living and how they're going to afford to pay the bills."

Opinion polls suggest support for Premier Mark McGowan and his government is stronger than ever after coming to power in 2017 with a landslide victory.

