Meeting delayed on SA virus measures

By AAP Newswire

A COVID-19 testing clinic at Victoria Park in Adelaide

South Australia has delayed a meeting to consider easing more COVID-19 restrictions amid growing calls for relief across a number of business sectors.

The state's transition committee was due to meet on Wednesday but will now get together on Thursday.

The change comes after lobbying by the hospitality industry for an easing of the rules that prevent people drinking while standing in pubs, restaurants and other venues.

The fitness industry has also asked for fans to be allowed in gyms ahead of warming weather in coming months.

Both groups believe the changes would not present undue risks to the community.

South Australia reported no new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and has no active infections.

The state has had only 40 cases in the past five months.

