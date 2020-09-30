National

Family speaks out about cold case killer

By AAP Newswire

Police digging for the body of Colleen Adams (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A South Australian woman says she's gone from "living with the sins of my mother" to now knowing it was the "sins of my father" after his conviction for bashing his wife to death 47 years ago.

Marie Adams, daughter of Colleen Adams, has told the Supreme Court in Adelaide that she had lived for most of that time believing her mother had walked out on the family when she was just three years old.

She said that had left her feeling abandoned, rejected and like she didn't belong.

"Everyone in town knew about the story of my mother going missing," Ms Adams said in a victim impact statement.

"The fact that it was one of those untold stories of the town hung over my head.

"I felt like I was living with the sins of my mother, and now I realise it was the sins of my father," Ms Adams said in a victim impact statement on Wednesday.

Late last month, Geoffrey Adams was acquitted of the murder of his wife but found guilty of her manslaughter.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in what was the oldest cold case killing to be solved in SA.

His plea had not been accepted by the prosecution.

Amid an argument in the family home at Maitland in 1973, Adams had struck the 24-year-old twice over the head with a metal object.

He then buried her body in the backyard and had lied about her disappearance, repeatedly telling everyone, including police, that she had walked out on the family, unable to cope with caring for her children.

In September 2018, the 72-year-old eventually directed police to her remains, under concrete slabs in the backyard of the Yorke Peninsula property.

His daughter said she would never stop grieving the loss of her mother and the loss of her childhood.

"But the most meaningful moment from all of this has been knowing that my mother did love me and that she didn't choose to abandon me," Ms Adams said.

"Not only have I lost my mother, but I feel that I have also lost my father."

In sentencing submissions, prosecutor Jim Pearce QC told the court that because Adams had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, he was entitled to a discount on his sentence of up to 30 per cent.

But Mr Pearce said the burying of the body and the deception that followed for such an extended period of time had to be considered aggravating factors in determining the length of the jail term.

Defence counsel Bill Boucaut QC agreed but said Adams had eventually offered a "measure of cooperation".

"Even a belated confession is better than no confession," he said.

Justice David Peek said he expected to sentence Adams before Christmas.

Latest articles

National

Sydney cop accepts memory of assault wrong

A police officer has accepted his recollection of events was wrong after earlier saying a woman he tasered had repeatedly hit him and his partner.

AAP Newswire
National

PM says wharfies holding country to ransom

The prime minister has weighed into the industrial dispute at Sydney’s Port Botany terminal, accusing the union of holding the nation to ransom.

AAP Newswire
National

Swans AFL player Taylor admits assault

Sydney Swans AFL player Elijah Taylor will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty in a Perth court to the aggravated assault of his ex-girlfriend.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic high-risk workers set for test blitz

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced workers in high-risk industries will be tested for coronavirus each week as the state looks towards opening up.

AAP Newswire