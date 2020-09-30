Swans AFL player Taylor admits assault

Sydney Swans AFL player Elijah Taylor has pleaded guilty in a Perth court to the aggravated assault of his ex-girlfriend.

Taylor, 19, faced Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with unlawfully assaulting Lekahni Pearce and causing her bodily harm at a Perth hotel on September 13.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and will be sentenced on December 2.

His lawyer Seamus Rafferty indicated a pre-sentence report will be filed ahead of the hearing.

Taylor, whose bail was extended, declined to comment outside court.

Sydney stood down Taylor from all duties after he was charged last month.

He had already been suspended by the Swans for breaching the AFL's hotel quarantine protocols but remained in Perth while the club moved to a Queensland hub.

He has since been staying in the WA capital with family members.

Taylor made his AFL debut this season and has played four senior matches.

Swans head of football Charlie Gardiner on Wednesday said the club was extremely disappointed by Taylor's actions.

"These were very serious charges and something we never want to see in the community, much less have one of our players involved in," Gardiner said.

"At the time of making the decision to stand Elijah down we said we would review the situation as it unfolded, and that is what we intend to do, in consultation with the AFL, the AFL Players' Association and Elijah's management.

"I would like to reiterate our club's very strong position that violence against women, in any form, is never acceptable and we strongly condemn it."

Sydney's decision to stand down Taylor was backed by AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan last month.

"Our view is clear and unequivocal. Violence against women is never OK in any circumstance, ever," McLachlan said in a statement.

"Our absolute commitment is to respect women and to never accept or condone in any way, shape or form violence against women."