Qld teen to plead over Bronco sex tape

By AAP Newswire

McKenzie Lorraine Robinson (file image) - AAP

A teenager will plead guilty to releasing a sex tape involving Brisbane Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs, a court has been told.

McKenzie Lorraine Robinson, 18, was not in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday when the charge of distributing a prohibited visual recording was mentioned.

The teenager allegedly shared the recording of Mr Staggs between June 14 and August 5 without Staggs' consent.

Lawyers for the teen previously said she never intended to share the video and deeply regretted its release.

However, on Wednesday the court was told she would plead guilty.

Despite the embarrassment for the Bronco, Staggs was cleared of any wrongdoing by the NRL's integrity unit after the video was released.

Robinson's case was adjourned for a plea to be entered on October 16.

