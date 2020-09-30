Qld govt to invest $28m in Cairns wharves

The Queensland government will invest $28 million in two shipbuilding and maintenance wharves in Cairns.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the wharves will be 80m and 100m long and another $2 million will be allocated to a 30-year Master Plan for the Ports of Cairns and Mourilyan.

She says maintenance on Australian Defence Force and Border Force patrol vessels already occurs in Cairns and the new wharves will provide more business opportunities.

"There is more opportunities in the future if we invest now," she said.

"It means that we'll be able to secure more contracts for Cairns, and of course, more work as we diversify the economy."

There will be about 150 construction jobs and the government expects hundreds of ongoing jobs.

Ports North chairman Russell Beer said perhaps more important than the wharves was the $2 million in funding for the Cairns port master plan.

He said the plan would work with three shipyards to make Cairns a major maintenance centre for navy ships and help diversify the economy away from depending on tourism.

"That's going to be a real game-changer and we're talking jobs here, six-figure jobs, not just people selling T-shirts in the middle of Cairns, so really transformative," Mr Beer said.

Ms Palaszczuk said she had been lobbied to commit funding for the wharves by local Labor MPs, three whom hold seats by some of the slimmest margins in the state.

Labor's Craig Crawford holds Barron River by just 1.9 per cent, Michael Healy has a 3.4 per cent margin in Cairns and Cynthia Lui has a 5.8 lead in Cook.

Queenslanders go to the polls on October 31.