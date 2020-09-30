Testing blitz for Vic high-risk industries

Workers in high-risk industries will be randomly tested for coronavirus, as Victoria continues to slowly ease restrictions.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday announced all medium and large businesses in meat, poultry and seafood processing, as well as all supermarket and distribution will have to test 25 per cent of staff each week.

Regular testing will also occur in aged care, after an agreement was struck with the federal government.

About 50 per cent of workers at metropolitan Melbourne aged care facilities and 25 per cent in regional Victoria will be tested weekly.

Workers will not be required to self-isolate unless they receive a positive result.

Wastewater will also continue to be monitored at more than 30 sites.

Jeroen Weimar from the Department of Health and Human confirmed a COVID-19 positive sewerage sample was identified at Anglesea, despite the Surf Coast having no known active cases.

A testing site has opened in the area.

"If you feel remotely unwell, if you're in the Anglesea area, please come forward," Mr Weimar said.

It comes as Victoria has recorded 13 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 798 and the national figure to 886.

The latest victims are a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man and woman in their 90s.

Two of the four deaths are linked to outbreaks in aged care facilities, where some 147 cases remain active among residents and staff.

The new cases bring Melbourne's 14-day average down to 16.4.

There remain 21 mystery cases between September 14-27, all in Melbourne.

Melbourne's 14-day average needs to drop below five and there must be fewer than five mystery cases for a fortnight before the state eases restrictions further.

The premier said this isn't likely to happen until October 19.

There are 44 Victorians fighting the virus in hospital, including six in intensive care, three of whom are on a ventilator.

Some 17,937 people were tested for the virus on Tuesday.

"That is a very strong number and can I personally acknowledge and thank each and every one of those almost 18,000 Victorians," Mr Andrews said.