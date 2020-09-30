No deal on Port Botany after day of talks

The wharfies' union and stevedoring company Patrick Terminals have been unable to reach an agreement to end industrial action at Sydney's Port Botany after nine hours of negotiations at the Fair Work Commission.

The Maritime Union of Australia and Patrick have been negotiating a new enterprise agreement for seven months.

After a month of industrial action, Patrick escalated the dispute on Tuesday when it applied to the FWC to have it terminated.

The company says the action is causing shipping delays and risks creating a medicine shortage, a claim the MUA has rejected.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also weighed into the dispute, accusing the wharfies' union of holding the country to ransom.

Before negotiation began at the FWC on Wednesday, the MUA offered a peace deal to end the dispute.

The deal is conditional on Patrick Terminals agreeing to a 2.5 per cent pay rise for workers, instead of the six per cent it had previously sought.

Both parties walked away from Wednesday's negotiations without an agreement, but will return to continue talks on Thursday.

The proposal put forward by the union would see the company's existing workplace agreement extended for 12 months - maintaining existing terms and conditions - while providing the "reasonable" 2.5 per cent pay rise, the MUA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Before the proceedings on Wednesday MUA National Secretary Paddy Crumlin said the proposal was a "genuine, reasonable, and fair peace offer that could bring the current dispute to an immediate end".

"The truth is, this dispute has never been about money, it's been about Patrick's desire to slash the conditions of their workforce under the cover of the COVID crisis," he said.

The MUA has been accused of crippling operations at Patrick's Port Botany facilities because of the action it has undertaken during the past month, including a 'work to rule' policy that includes no overtime.

The union says extending the existing agreement for a year will prevent any form of protected industrial action from occurring, providing certainty for Patrick, workers, and the Australian community.

Patrick Terminals chief executive Michael Jovicic said the industrial action had reduced the company's operations in Sydney to 50 or 60 per cent of usual levels and has caused a backlog of 90,000 containers.