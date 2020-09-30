National

No deal on Port Botany after day of talks

By AAP Newswire

ABS INTERNATIONAL TRADE STOCK - AAP

1 of 1

The wharfies' union and stevedoring company Patrick Terminals have been unable to reach an agreement to end industrial action at Sydney's Port Botany after nine hours of negotiations at the Fair Work Commission.

The Maritime Union of Australia and Patrick have been negotiating a new enterprise agreement for seven months.

After a month of industrial action, Patrick escalated the dispute on Tuesday when it applied to the FWC to have it terminated.

The company says the action is causing shipping delays and risks creating a medicine shortage, a claim the MUA has rejected.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also weighed into the dispute, accusing the wharfies' union of holding the country to ransom.

Before negotiation began at the FWC on Wednesday, the MUA offered a peace deal to end the dispute.

The deal is conditional on Patrick Terminals agreeing to a 2.5 per cent pay rise for workers, instead of the six per cent it had previously sought.

Both parties walked away from Wednesday's negotiations without an agreement, but will return to continue talks on Thursday.

The proposal put forward by the union would see the company's existing workplace agreement extended for 12 months - maintaining existing terms and conditions - while providing the "reasonable" 2.5 per cent pay rise, the MUA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Before the proceedings on Wednesday MUA National Secretary Paddy Crumlin said the proposal was a "genuine, reasonable, and fair peace offer that could bring the current dispute to an immediate end".

"The truth is, this dispute has never been about money, it's been about Patrick's desire to slash the conditions of their workforce under the cover of the COVID crisis," he said.

The MUA has been accused of crippling operations at Patrick's Port Botany facilities because of the action it has undertaken during the past month, including a 'work to rule' policy that includes no overtime.

The union says extending the existing agreement for a year will prevent any form of protected industrial action from occurring, providing certainty for Patrick, workers, and the Australian community.

Patrick Terminals chief executive Michael Jovicic said the industrial action had reduced the company's operations in Sydney to 50 or 60 per cent of usual levels and has caused a backlog of 90,000 containers.

Latest articles

Sport

HDFNL clubs receive player points boost

HEATHCOTE District Football League clubs will have more wriggle room with player points in 2021. All clubs across the competition have been handed extra points for next season with a rise of one and two points. Leitchville-Gunbower (42 points) will...

Brayden May
Sport

Fletcher Harris embraces motorsport change

ECHUCA’S Fletcher Harris has had his foot on the brake for several months, but now he’s ready to plant it on the accelerator. The COVID-19 pandemic meant the 15-year-old’s switch from go karts to formula ford was stalled at the...

Brayden May
Sport

Wines relishing in fitness and form

A LOT can change in 12 months. In 2019, Echuca footballer Ollie Wines was coming off an AFL season which had been ruined by injury, and despite being Port Adelaide’s co-captain had been linked in media reports to trades out of the club. Fast forward...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic high-risk workers set for test blitz

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced workers in high-risk industries will be tested for coronavirus each week as the state looks towards opening up.

AAP Newswire
National

Andrews offers hope for October roadmap

Daniel Andrews says the planned October 26 changes to COVID-19 restrictions, which include the end of Melbourne’s curfew, might happen earlier in the month.

AAP Newswire