No local virus cases in NSW for fifth day

By AAP Newswire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

NSW has recorded a fifth consecutive day of zero locally acquired cases of COVID-19 but Premier Gladys Berejiklian is concerned people are becoming less cautious about social distancing.

Four new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in returned travellers in the 24 hours until 8pm on Tuesday, making it the fifth day in a row NSW has remained free of community transmission.

Ms Berejiklian said there had been just 13,575 tests done in NSW in the 24 hours until 8pm on Tuesday night and urged the community not to become complacent.

"We know the disease is lurking in the community so I don't want anyone to be surprised if tomorrow, the day after, we do get cases of community transmission," she said on Wednesday.

"We're doing exceptionally well at this point but we know that the threat of the virus lurking in our existing community is already high.

"I also want to please ask people not to be complacent. I've noticed that when you're going around the community when there's zero cases overnight that people are relaxing a little bit too much for my liking," she said.

She urged people to maintain social distancing and hand hygiene.

In the past eight days, the state has recorded only one locally acquired case.

The Queensland government is set to review on Wednesday its decision to bar most NSW residents from entering the state, as it does at the end of each month.

Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young has previously said NSW has to go 28 days without community transmission for the state to reverse its ban, but the government is under pressure to ease restrictions in line with South Australia.

NSW residents have been allowed back in to SA since Thursday.

