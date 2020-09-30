No local virus cases in NSW for 4th day

NSW has chalked up a fourth consecutive day of zero locally acquired cases of COVID-19, as the Queensland government prepares to reassess its hard border closure with the state.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in returned travellers in the 24 hours until 8pm on Monday, making it the fourth day in a row NSW has remained free of community transmission.

In the past seven days, the state has recorded only one locally acquired case.

The Queensland government is set to review its decision to bar most NSW residents from entering the state on Wednesday, as it does at the end of each month.

Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young has previously said NSW has to go 28 days without community transmission for the state to reverse its ban, but the government is under pressure to ease restrictions in line with South Australia.

NSW residents have been allowed back in to SA since Thursday.

It comes as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has voiced concerns that the low rate of community transmission in NSW is lulling people in to a false sense of security during the school holidays - a high-risk period.

"Last time we were complacent the Victorian situation erupted and caused this enormous amount of stress," Ms Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

"It's very early days. The fact that we've had a few days now of zero community transmission is positive, but we can't get ahead of ourselves."

She said a further relaxation of restrictions within the state was on the table as soon it was safe to do so.

NSW Health said on Tuesday there were 6381 tests reported in the 24-hour reporting period compared with 6353 in the previous 24 hours.

The department urges people to get tested immediately if they have symptoms such as a runny nose, scratchy throat, cough or fever.

Now the NSW school holidays have started, Ms Berejiklian said testing was particularly important as thousands of people were moving around the state.

NSW Health is treating 55 COVID-19 cases, including three in intensive care, none of whom are being ventilated. Eighty-four per cent of cases being treated by NSW Health are in non-acute, out-of-hospital care.