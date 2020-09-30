Five days of no local virus cases in NSW

NSW has had five consecutive days of no locally acquired cases of COVID-19, with the premier hinting restrictions could soon be eased to boost the economy.

However, Gladys Berejiklian is still warning against complacency.

"I've noticed that ... when there's zero cases overnight that people are relaxing a little bit too much for my liking," she said on Wednesday.

"We're doing exceptionally well at this point, but we know that the threat of the virus lurking in our existing community is already high ... so I don't want anyone to be surprised if tomorrow, the day after, we do get cases of community transmission."

Four new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in returned travellers in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, from 13,575 tests.

In the past eight days, the state has recorded only one locally acquired case.

Ms Berejiklian flagged restrictions could soon be eased - but not until after the NSW school holidays end on October 12.

"We are looking at opportunities in hospitality," she said.

The premier said some parts of regional NSW were doing well after a rough few years of drought, with recent rain bringing the best harvest in four or five years and tourists returning for holidays.

But Sydney hospitality and tourism had been "completely smashed", she said.

After months of working from home, she said she was keen for city workers to return to their offices in the CBD, with the government already implementing safe ways for people to travel on public transport and suggesting staggered office hours.

"It's about making sure we're doing as much as we can to support our economy, to support jobs, and to support those industries that have been smashed," she said.

"So if there's a safe way to keep jobs safe, grow jobs in particular industries that have been smashed, that's our absolute priority."

She also flagged interest in pursuing a travel bubble with New Zealand.

"I'm more than happy to to be the first one that welcomes Kiwis, but I also hope that they will also welcome people from our state back," she said.

Meanwhile, Queensland on Wednesday morning opened up to 150,000 extra NSW residents in 41 postcodes in its border bubble.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the reopening would be a huge relief for locals and businesses, but stopped short of committing to any time frame on a full border reopening.