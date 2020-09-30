Labor wants budget to focus on jobs

Labor leader Anthony Albanese is demanding any new spending in the federal budget focuses on creating jobs.

Mr Albanese will use a major speech in Sydney on Wednesday to outline what Labor thinks next week's budget should target.

He wants funding for roads and rail, social housing, skills shortages and Australian-made trains.

Labor also wants more investment in child care and universities.

The prime minister and treasurer have repeatedly said their fiscal strategy will focus on jobs, but Mr Albanese argues the pair have been far too light on detail.

"The budget figures will tell the cold hard truth," he will say.

"The gap between what this government says and what it does. The chasm between announcement and action."

Mr Albanese says the coalition must chart a clear plan for recovery on October 6.

"We've got to get this nation back to work. And fast," he will say.

"Every borrowed dollar in the budget must create or sustain jobs, or skill people up for jobs.

"Any new spending is borrowed money. It can't be wasted on mates, or rorts, or dodgy deals, or pork-barrelling."

He will also touch on improving skills and training, recommitting to establishing an independent body called Jobs and Skills Australia if Labor wins government.

The Labor leader will criticise Scott Morrison for slashing JobSeeker and JobKeeper supports, saying 700,000 Australians will have their payments cut by December.

Mr Albanese will also urge the coalition to reverse a freeze to the aged pension.

"Leaving pensioners behind in this time of national crisis is unforgivable," he will say.

"I have a plan to not only support Australians through the worst of this crisis, but to ensure the nation we all live in in the future is stronger and more resilient.

"I want to lead an Australia where aspiration is encouraged, but where those who need help can receive help, just like the elderly people who relied on their neighbours at the height of the COVID crisis.

"I can sum it up as follows - no one left behind, no one held back."