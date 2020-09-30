Albanese outlines Labor budget priorities

Anthony Albanese is preparing to outline Labor's alternative plan to rebuild the Australian economy.

The opposition leader wants to see roads and rail at the centre of next week's federal budget.

He is also challenging the coalition to invest in social housing and skills shortages, and spend up big on manufacturing and clean energy projects.

Mr Albanese will use a major speech to the McKell Institute in Sydney on Wednesday to attack the Morrison government and demand a real plan for recovery.

"For me, there are three immediate priorities next Tuesday. Jobs. Jobs. And jobs. We've got to get this nation back to work. And fast," he will say.

"To do that we must generate the economic activity that will create new jobs quickly while also boosting our productivity."

As the prime minister prepares to outline a manufacturing plan on Thursday, Mr Albanese will call for major investments in skills, training, research and universities.

He says every borrowed dollar in the budget should go towards boosting productivity and growth.

"Any new spending is borrowed money. It can't be wasted on mates, or rorts, or dodgy deals, or pork-barrelling," he will say.

Mr Albanese will also argue industrial reforms must increase job security.

He will criticise the government for cutting JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments and demand the coalition to reverse a freeze to the aged pension.

"Leaving pensioners behind in this time of national crisis is unforgivable," he will say.

Mr Albanese is promising Labor's alternative vision is focused on leaving nobody behind.

"I have a plan to not only support Australians through the worst of this crisis, but to ensure the nation we all live in in the future is stronger and more resilient," he will say.

"I want to lead an Australia where aspiration is encouraged, but where those who need help can receive help, just like the elderly people who relied on their neighbours at the height of the COVID crisis.

"I can sum it up as follows - no one left behind, no one held back."