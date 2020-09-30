National

Albanese outlines Labor budget priorities

By AAP Newswire

Anthony Albanese - AAP

1 of 1

Anthony Albanese is preparing to outline Labor's alternative plan to rebuild the Australian economy.

The opposition leader wants to see roads and rail at the centre of next week's federal budget.

He is also challenging the coalition to invest in social housing and skills shortages, and spend up big on manufacturing and clean energy projects.

Mr Albanese will use a major speech to the McKell Institute in Sydney on Wednesday to attack the Morrison government and demand a real plan for recovery.

"For me, there are three immediate priorities next Tuesday. Jobs. Jobs. And jobs. We've got to get this nation back to work. And fast," he will say.

"To do that we must generate the economic activity that will create new jobs quickly while also boosting our productivity."

As the prime minister prepares to outline a manufacturing plan on Thursday, Mr Albanese will call for major investments in skills, training, research and universities.

He says every borrowed dollar in the budget should go towards boosting productivity and growth.

"Any new spending is borrowed money. It can't be wasted on mates, or rorts, or dodgy deals, or pork-barrelling," he will say.

Mr Albanese will also argue industrial reforms must increase job security.

He will criticise the government for cutting JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments and demand the coalition to reverse a freeze to the aged pension.

"Leaving pensioners behind in this time of national crisis is unforgivable," he will say.

Mr Albanese is promising Labor's alternative vision is focused on leaving nobody behind.

"I have a plan to not only support Australians through the worst of this crisis, but to ensure the nation we all live in in the future is stronger and more resilient," he will say.

"I want to lead an Australia where aspiration is encouraged, but where those who need help can receive help, just like the elderly people who relied on their neighbours at the height of the COVID crisis.

"I can sum it up as follows - no one left behind, no one held back."

Latest articles

News

In the archives: Veterans commemorate 70th anniversary of march of Lark Force and Gull Force

1995 The opening of the new Benalla East Primary School Deaf Facility was a great success, according to Benalla East Primary School principal Graham Budd. “It was excellent to see all the students participating in it,” Mr Budd said...

Meg Saultry
News

Dave joins race for council

Benalla’s Dave Horan has joined the race for council. The Ensign spoke to him this week.

Simon Ruppert
News

NSAA servicemen’s club donates to hospitals as doors close

The North East Servicemen’s Club - which covers Benalla and Wangaratta - is set to close after more than two decades. However, not content with simply closing the doors, and with more than $11,000 in the bank, the club has been able to make two...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire
National

Andrews offers hope for October roadmap

Daniel Andrews says the planned October 26 changes to COVID-19 restrictions, which include the end of Melbourne’s curfew, might happen earlier in the month.

AAP Newswire