National

E-cigarettes heighten smoking risk: study

By AAP Newswire

HEALTH CARE STOCK SYDNEY - AAP

1 of 1

E-cigarettes triple a non-smokers' chance of taking up smoking, a scientific study has found.

Research conducted by the Australian National University and the University of Melbourne also shows there is insufficient evidence e-cigarettes help smokers quit.

Lead researcher Emily Banks says vaping could undermine a smoke-free start to life.

"We found clear evidence that non-smokers who use e-cigarettes are around three times as likely to take up conventional smoking as their peers who don't use e-cigarettes," Professor Banks said on Wednesday.

"There are around 2.3 million smokers in Australia, and it is our number one cause of premature death and disability.

"Avoiding e-cigarettes in non-smokers is vital to keeping progress going against smoking."

The research was funded by the federal health department and has been handed to government.

Australia's health regulator last month formalised a ban on e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

Eleven per cent of Australian adults smoke daily but 97 per cent of 14 to 17 year olds have never tried a cigarette.

Researchers are concerned e-cigarettes could become a gateway to smoking for young people.

They could also make ex-smokers twice as likely to relapse.

"The evidence also indicates that e-cigarettes tend to lead to prolonged use of nicotine, rather than quitting the habit entirely," Professor Banks said.

Latest articles

National

PM says wharfies holding country to ransom

The prime minister has weighed into the industrial dispute at Sydney’s Port Botany terminal, accusing the union of holding the nation to ransom.

AAP Newswire
National

Difficult to resist Packer, inquiry told

Crown Resorts director Michael Johnston admits it would have been “difficult” to resist James Packer’s order to sell a major share in the casino giant.

AAP Newswire
National

Cardinal Pell leaves Australia for Rome

Cardinal George Pell has departed Sydney for Rome, six months after he was acquitted of sexual abuse by Australia’s High Court.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire
National

Andrews offers hope for October roadmap

Daniel Andrews says the planned October 26 changes to COVID-19 restrictions, which include the end of Melbourne’s curfew, might happen earlier in the month.

AAP Newswire