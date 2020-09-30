Economists expect more limp credit growth

The latest credit data is likely to show why the Morrison government has felt compelled to ease borrowing rules.

The central bank will release August credit figures on Wednesday.

In July, credit growth was limping along at just 2.4 per cent after falling for three months in a row.

Economists expect a further decline this time around.

Housing loans for investors declined 0.7 per cent over the year to July while personal credit, such as for car loans, was down over 12 per cent.

Where there is growth, it is only modest.

The annual rate for owner-occupier home loans and business have both ticked up about three per cent.

By comparison, credit growth was expanding at more than 10 per cent a year just over a decade ago.

Josh Frydenberg has flagged more people will be able to access finance from March 2021, as long as the relaxed measures are backed by parliament.

The treasurer believes it is essential more credit is made available to support the economy out of recession.

He described existing rules as overly prescriptive, costly and complex.

"It's leading to delays in loans being made available. It's leading to loans not being available as they otherwise should, as the risk aversion on the part of the banks cuts in," Mr Frydenberg said.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will also release its monthly building approvals report on Wednesday.

In July, approvals jumped by 12 per cent, buoyed by a 22.7 per cent spike in dwellings other than houses, as coronavirus restrictions eased in most parts of the country.

Economists are expecting a two per cent fall in August, although there is uncertainty surrounding what impact Victorian lockdowns have had.