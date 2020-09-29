National

Rain on the way as La Nina confirmed

By AAP Newswire

Australia is set for a rainy spring and summer with the possibility of flooding and more severe tropical cyclones than usual.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday confirmed a La Nina is occurring over the Pacific Ocean.

La Ninas are associated with cooler weather, more rain, an increased chance of flooding and tropical cyclones.

The last such event occurred from 2010 to 2012 and resulted in one of Australia's wettest two-year periods on record.

It also resulted in more severe tropical cyclones than average.

The bureau says it's not expected to be so severe this time around but is likely to be of moderate strength.

The greatest impact usually occurs during spring and early summer.

HOW IT WILL AFFECT AUSTRALIA:

* Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia and NSW typically have wetter than average conditions

* Above-average rainfall is predicted for the country's southeast

* Parts of Western Australia may see above-average rainfall

* Above-average rainfall is likely in the Kimberley and the Top End

* The northeast, including northern NSW and all of Queensland, should see above-average rainfall, with a potential for increased flooding

* More tropical cyclones are likely to cross the coast in the far northeast.

