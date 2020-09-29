National

Sydney cop accused of making up assault

By AAP Newswire

Anya Bradford (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A woman who was allegedly unlawfully arrested and assaulted by NSW Police spat on an officer in reaction to being pepper-sprayed, a court has heard.

Senior Constable Mark Anthony Follington, 61, has pleaded not guilty to five charges including evidence-tampering after the May 2019 arrest in the southwest Sydney suburb of Liverpool.

Follington is accused of twice assaulting Anya Bradford, who'd been asked for her ID in the gaming room of the Golden Fleece Hotel, and then falsely accusing her of assaulting him and resisting arrest.

Ms Bradford said it felt like her body was "set on fire" when she was pepper-sprayed by Follington's junior partner, Constable Mark Brown.

The 25-year-old accepted defence barrister Ray Hood's assertion that spit from her mouth landed on an officer but said it wasn't deliberate.

"I spat out mace from my mouth and if hit someone it wasn't my fault," Ms Bradford said before magistrate Michael Crompton at the Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday.

"I wasn't given a chance to rinse my mouth out. It would be wrong of you to accuse me of spitting on someone given my ordeal."

In a statement read out to court Const Brown said when the officers asked for her name, the woman told them to "f*** off".

Const Brown said the pair continued to follow Ms Bradford, who "screamed and abused" them.

He then heard Follington inform Ms Bradford she was being placed under arrest, but did not know why.

A struggle ensued and Ms Bradford broke away before making multiple attempts to hit Follington in the groin, Const Brown said.

Prosecutor Claire Robinson on Monday said Follington spoke to his junior partner the night of the arrest about the potential of the woman's phone data being downloaded.

"We will be fine as long as we keep to the story," the prosecutor quoted Follington as saying.

Primarily based on Follington's account, Ms Bradford was charged and spent a night in custody.

CCTV shows Follington grab her arm, leading to a scuffle in which the Crown alleges the officer shoved the woman's head into an ATM.

Ms Bradford was tasered twice by the junior officer as she ran out the door to the Liverpool Community Corrections Office building foyer.

Follington pulled Ms Bradford out of the building's lift, propelling her into the opposite wall, the court heard.

He then pushed his forearm under her jaw after she was handcuffed, Ms Robinson said on Monday.

The senior constable allegedly later authored a false narrative on the internal police database and in court documents that claimed Ms Bradford initiated contact in the pub's gaming room by pushing him and causing him to lose balance.

Const Brown on Tuesday said he did not see Ms Bradford initiate contact.

Senior police later reviewed the material in the case and advised Ms Bradford's charges be dismissed.

Follington faces charges of tampering with evidence with intent to mislead a judicial tribunal, doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice and modifying restricted data held in computer, and two counts of common assault.

Latest articles

AFL

Father-daughter picks all the rage in AFLW

Collingwood legend Gavin Brown has left a lasting impression at the club, with three of his kids now playing for the Magpies.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Magpies keen to avoid AFL ‘island’ life

Collingwood’s defence was torn to shreds when they faced West Coast in round eight and Jack Crisp says they need to play more as a team in Saturday’s final.

AAP Newswire
AFL

GWS blow the siren on Shaw’s AFL career

Veteran Greater Western Sydney defender Heath Shaw was keen to play on for one more year but the Giants have decided against offering him a new AFL deal.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire
National

Andrews offers hope for October roadmap

Daniel Andrews says the planned October 26 changes to COVID-19 restrictions, which include the end of Melbourne’s curfew, might happen earlier in the month.

AAP Newswire