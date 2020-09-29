Ex-AFL coach Dean Laidley returns to court

Former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley has returned to court on stalking and drugs charges, after finishing a stint in rehab.

The former premiership player and North Melbourne coach allegedly stalked a woman over a financial dispute. Laidley is accused of calling her 43 times on May 2, the day he was arrested.

He allegedly took photos of an apartment he owned, which the woman was living in, and sought access to the building's CCTV footage.

Police also alleged Laidley had 0.43g of crystals, believed to be methamphetamine, inside an adhesive bra he wore at the time of his arrest.

Photos of the former AFL player in police custody while wearing a dress and a blonde wig were then leaked.

Seven Victoria Police employees were suspended over the leak and another six transferred to other duties amid an internal investigation.

Laidley appeared in a Melbourne Magistrates Court online hearing on Tuesday, after finishing his stint at a Geelong live-in rehab centre.

A magistrate agreed to vary Laidley's bail conditions to allow him to live at home while his charges were dealt with.

He is due to return to court on December 14.