National

Facial scans for more government services

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government will spend more than $250 million upgrading online systems so Australians can access more government services using facial recognition.

The funding will form part of an $800 million digital technology package in next week's budget.

More than 1.6 million people and 1.16 million businesses already use facial recognition to access 70 government services online.

The new funding will support the full integration of the digital identity program with MyGov and 14 additional services, such as getting a director identification number or tax file number.

People will also be able to use facial recognition to lodge bankruptcy applications, register drones, enrol to vote and apply for welfare payments.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is hoping to make it safer and easier for individuals and businesses to use government services, saving them time and money.

The biggest single piece of the digital technology package is more than $400 million to modernise business registers, allowing companies to quickly view, update and maintain their data in one location.

Mr Morrison said many businesses moved online quickly when the coronavirus pandemic hit, undergoing a decade of change in months, finding new customers and ways of doing things.

"The plan supports Australia's economic recovery by removing out-dated regulatory barriers, boosting the capability of small businesses, and backs the uptake of technology across the economy," he said on Tuesday.

Almost $30 million will be spent supporting private companies in the agriculture, mining, logistics and manufacturing sectors invest in 5G technology trials.

The various initiatives build on $4.5 billion previously announced to deliver ultra-fast internet to millions of homes and businesses through the national broadband network.

They also complement an existing $1.67 billion cybersecurity strategy and investments in online safety.

Latest articles

News

$4.73 million for Shepparton roads

Five Shepparton road projects will receive $4.73 million in federal funding including $1.44 million for the fourth stage of the Welsford St upgrades.

James Bennett
News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire