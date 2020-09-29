National

Cardinal Pell about to leave Aust for Rome

By AAP Newswire

Cardinal George Pell at petrol station in Victoria after his release. - AAP

1 of 1

Catholic Cardinal George Pell is returning to Rome six months after he was acquitted of child sexual abuse, according to agency reports.

The former Vatican treasurer, 79, is expected to depart Sydney on Tuesday, after living in the city since his release from a Victorian jail, the Catholic News Agency reported.

"He always intended to return to Rome," Katrina Lee, an adviser to the Archdiocese of Sydney, told Reuters.

Cardinal Pell came back to Australia from Rome in mid-2017 to fight charges related to the sexual assault of two choirboys when he was Archbishop of Melbourne in the late 1990s.

He was convicted in December 2018 and served just over a year of a six-year sentence in jail before the High Court of Australia overturned the conviction in April and he was released.

Cardinal Pell had been head of the Vatican's Secretariat of the Economy, tasked with cleaning up the church's vast finances and eliminating abuse, and had taken a leave of absence from that role when he came back to Australia.

His return to Rome comes just days after a powerful Vatican cardinal, Giovanni Becciu, was fired after Pope Francis accused him of embezzlement and nepotism.

Cardinal Pell and Cardinal Becciu were reportedly previously at odds over reform of the Vatican's accounts.

"The Holy Father was elected to clean up Vatican finances," Cardinal Pell told the Catholic News Agency on September 25.

"He plays a long game and is to be thanked and congratulated on recent developments.

"I hope the cleaning of the stables continues in both the Vatican and Victoria," Cardinal Pell said.

Latest articles

News

$4.73 million for Shepparton roads

Five Shepparton road projects will receive $4.73 million in federal funding including $1.44 million for the fourth stage of the Welsford St upgrades.

James Bennett
News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire