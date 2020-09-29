Police remember officers lost on duty

Kevin King was a devoted dad, a dedicated husband and a great cop.

That's how the senior constable was remembered by his family on National Police Remembrance Day.

The 50-year-old was one of four officers killed while on duty, hit by a truck on a Melbourne freeway in April.

Tuesday was a time of intense sadness and heartache - but also pride - for his wife Sharron Mackenzie and sons James, William and Henry.

"He always put others before himself," Ms Mackenzie said.

"He enjoyed the experience of serving the community, helping others is what brought him true richness, true rewards.

"He would always be fiercely loyal and devoted to worthwhile causes and was in his element and at his best when he was part of a team.

"He loved the camaraderie and mateship that Victoria Police offered. His hard-working, caring, reliable and loyal nature are just some of the qualities that made him such a great man and cop."

Fallen police officers were remembered at a series of services across Australia.

Senior police laid a wreath in honour of their four colleagues at the Victoria Police Memorial in Melbourne's Kings Domain.

Their names will be added to the National Police Memorial Wall in Canberra, where 798 officers are listed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised the work of all police officers, particularly those killed in April.

"Our police, each and every day, face things the rest of us don't. They see things they cannot unsee, and they carry that with them. They hear stories they can't unhear," Mr Morrison told reporters at Parliament House.

"And that affects them. Not just those who we've lost in the line of duty, but those police officers who carry the burdens of their service through each and every day of their lives.

"I want to thank them all for their service to the community, first and foremost, their service to their states and their service to their nation."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews acknowledged it would be a challenging occasion for many, particularly given the deaths of the four officers earlier this year.

"To live your life in the service and protection of others is an amazing thing. To lose your life doing that work is a terrible tragedy," Mr Andrews said.

Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine said Tuesday was an opportunity for all officers to stand strong and proud.

"Police officers serve and protect their communities in what are often challenging and dangerous situations, and today we are reminded of how an ordinary day can turn into a tragic one."