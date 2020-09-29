National

Loyal officer lived to serve and protect

By AAP Newswire

NATIONAL POLICE REMEMBRANCE DAY - AAP

1 of 1

Kevin King was a devoted dad, a dedicated husband and a great cop.

That's how the senior constable is being remembered by his family on National Police Remembrance Day.

The 50-year-old was one of four officers killed while on duty, hit by a truck on a Melbourne freeway in April.

Tuesday's remembrance day is a time of "intense sadness and heartache" but also pride for Sen Const King's wife Sharron Mackenzie and sons James, William and Henry.

"He always put others before himself," Ms Mackenzie said in a statement issued overnight.

"He enjoyed the experience of serving the community, helping others is what brought him true richness, true rewards. He would always be fiercely loyal and devoted to worthwhile causes and was in his element and at his best when he was part of a team.

"He loved the camaraderie and mateship that Victoria Police offered. His hard working, caring, reliable and loyal nature are just some of the qualities that made him such a great man and cop."

Fallen police officers will be remembered at a series of services across Australia on Tuesday.

Senior police will lay a wreath in honour of Sen Const King and his colleagues Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Josh Prestney at the Victoria Police Memorial in Melbourne's Kings Domain.

"For us, National Police Remembrance Day is a time to reflect, to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice," Ms Mackenzie said.

The four officers' names will be added to the National Police Memorial Wall in Canberra, where 798 officers are listed.

Tasmanian Police Commissioner and chairman of the Australia New Zealand Policing Advisory Agency Darren Hine said Tuesday was an opportunity for all officers to stand strong and proud.

"Police officers serve and protect their communities in what are often challenging and dangerous situations, and today we are reminded of how an ordinary day can turn into a tragic one."

Latest articles

News

$4.73 million for Shepparton roads

Five Shepparton road projects will receive $4.73 million in federal funding including $1.44 million for the fourth stage of the Welsford St upgrades.

James Bennett
News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire