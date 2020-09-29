Loyal officer lived to serve and protect

Kevin King was a devoted dad, a dedicated husband and a great cop.

That's how the senior constable is being remembered by his family on National Police Remembrance Day.

The 50-year-old was one of four officers killed while on duty, hit by a truck on a Melbourne freeway in April.

Tuesday's remembrance day is a time of "intense sadness and heartache" but also pride for Sen Const King's wife Sharron Mackenzie and sons James, William and Henry.

"He always put others before himself," Ms Mackenzie said in a statement issued overnight.

"He enjoyed the experience of serving the community, helping others is what brought him true richness, true rewards. He would always be fiercely loyal and devoted to worthwhile causes and was in his element and at his best when he was part of a team.

"He loved the camaraderie and mateship that Victoria Police offered. His hard working, caring, reliable and loyal nature are just some of the qualities that made him such a great man and cop."

Fallen police officers will be remembered at a series of services across Australia on Tuesday.

Senior police will lay a wreath in honour of Sen Const King and his colleagues Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Josh Prestney at the Victoria Police Memorial in Melbourne's Kings Domain.

"For us, National Police Remembrance Day is a time to reflect, to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice," Ms Mackenzie said.

The four officers' names will be added to the National Police Memorial Wall in Canberra, where 798 officers are listed.

Tasmanian Police Commissioner and chairman of the Australia New Zealand Policing Advisory Agency Darren Hine said Tuesday was an opportunity for all officers to stand strong and proud.

"Police officers serve and protect their communities in what are often challenging and dangerous situations, and today we are reminded of how an ordinary day can turn into a tragic one."