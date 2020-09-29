Virus ship quandary for WA as cases rise

West Australian authorities are considering their options after the number of COVID-19 cases linked to a bulk carrier off Port Hedland climbed to 17.

There are now a dozen crew members in quarantine at the Hedland Hotel, 10 of whom have tested positive.

Nine people remain on the Patricia Oldendorff as part of the essential crew and seven of them have tested positive.

"It's a very tricky situation," WA Health Minister Roger Cook told ABC television on Tuesday.

"My main anxieties are really around the crew that are still on board the ship."

The ship, carrying 20 Filipino nationals and the captain, has been anchored nine nautical miles off WA's northwest coast since September 16.

WA's Department of Health has said all crew members are in good spirits and have been able to contact their families.

Security personnel have been flown in to help local police oversee the hotel quarantine and locals have been assured there is no risk to the community.

Authorities are weighing up whether to bring in a replacement crew so the remaining skeleton crew, each of whom have been given a mobile phone so authorities can liaise with them, can be brought ashore.

But at present, there are not enough fit and healthy crew across WA to safely man the ship, which will also need to be deep-cleaned before its departure.

Maritime laws require 13 people to be aboard the vessel when it departs for international waters.

Authorities have confirmed the skeleton crew may need to remain on the ship for the duration of their quarantine periods.

"We need to be able to have 'clean' crew to put on board," Mr Cook said.

"Then we also have the challenges associated with doing a thorough deep clean of the boat so that the clean crew that go onboard aren't the exposed to the disease."

But Mr Cook said he had full confidence in his department's ability to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, the Australian Medical Association has expressed concerns about Hedland Hospital's facilities should crew members need hospitalisation.

"Maybe the government does have it under control but they need to be very open with us now," WA president Andrew Miller said this week.

Mr Cook acknowledged that Aboriginal people in the community with compromised immune systems are at higher risk when it comes to catching COVID-19.

"But that's the reason we have such strong quarantine facilities up there," he added, noting the hotel was fenced off from the community.

The two essential crew members on the ship who tested negative are awaiting serological test results to determine whether they have previously had the virus.

It's hoped they will have developed antibodies allowing them to remain as part of the crew.