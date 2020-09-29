National

NSW looking to ease border restrictions

By AAP Newswire

GLADYS BEREJIKLIAN - AAP

Premier Gladys Berejiklian still remains cautious about COVID-19 despite two consecutive days with no fresh cases recorded in NSW.

Ms Berejiklian is concerned about a dip in testing and the movement around the state that's set to escalate on Friday, when NSW schools break up for holidays.

"Just because there is zero cases, (it) doesn't mean the virus isn't working, or that it can't come back to NSW, and certainly that is the fear."

NSW had no new coronavirus cases either locally acquired or in hotel quarantine in the 24-hour reporting period until 8pm on Sunday.

However, there were just 6353 tests done - half the number of 12,333 done the previous day.

"Yes it's the weekend and we expect a dip but can I please encourage everybody not to get complacent," she said on Monday.

"If you're with the family in school holidays, if you're at a venue or you're enjoying the outdoors, please note, the threat of the virus is still around us," she said.

"I don't want to see us lulled into a false sense of security."

Ms Berejiklian said she's talking with her ministers about when borders can be eased after the number of cases recorded in Victoria fell to five.

"I don't want to leave borders closed a day longer than we need to, but we also don't want to throw away all the hard work we've done here in NSW," she said.

The premier also hinted NSW may be welcoming Kiwis by Christmas.

"We're getting health advice on that, and I'm happy to consider that. I'd love to have those arrangements made reciprocal," she said.

"I would feel more comfortable if we didn't have any borders within Australia before we did that, but we will just play that by ear."

NSW Health is treating 63 COVID-19 cases, including three patients in intensive care, none of whom are being ventilated.

Eighty-seven per cent of cases being treated by NSW Health are in non-acute, out-of-hospital care.

