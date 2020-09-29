National

Fourth day with no new virus cases in NSW

By AAP Newswire

GLADYS BEREJIKLIAN - AAP

1 of 1

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is worried people will become complacent amidst NSW's continuing lucky streak of no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

For the fourth consecutive day NSW did not record a single locally acquired case of COVID-19.

"Last time we were complacent the Victorian situation erupted and caused this enormous amount of stress," Ms Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

"It's very early days. The fact that we've had a few days now of zero community transmission is positive, but we can't get ahead of ourselves."

A further relaxation of restrictions is on the table, as soon it is safe to do so, she said.

"We're always looking to see what we can do in NSW, but we need to do it at the right pace."

Two new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in returned travellers in the 24 hours until 8pm on Monday.

NSW Health said on Tuesday there were 6381 tests reported in the 24-hour reporting period, compared with 6353 in the previous 24 hours.

The department is again urging people to remain vigilant and come forward for testing immediately if symptoms like a runny nose, scratchy throat, cough or fever appeared.

With NSW school holidays starting on Monday, testing was particularly important as thousands of people will be moving around the state.

"Can I stress to everybody, please get tested, every day of the week, even if it's on weekends," Ms Berejiklian said.

NSW Health is treating 55 COVID-19 cases, including three in intensive care, none of whom are being ventilated. Eighty-four per cent of cases being treated by NSW Health are in non-acute, out-of-hospital care.

Latest articles

AFL

Father-daughter picks all the rage in AFLW

Collingwood legend Gavin Brown has left a lasting impression at the club, with three of his kids now playing for the Magpies.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Magpies keen to avoid AFL ‘island’ life

Collingwood’s defence was torn to shreds when they faced West Coast in round eight and Jack Crisp says they need to play more as a team in Saturday’s final.

AAP Newswire
AFL

GWS blow the siren on Shaw’s AFL career

Veteran Greater Western Sydney defender Heath Shaw was keen to play on for one more year but the Giants have decided against offering him a new AFL deal.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire
National

Andrews offers hope for October roadmap

Daniel Andrews says the planned October 26 changes to COVID-19 restrictions, which include the end of Melbourne’s curfew, might happen earlier in the month.

AAP Newswire