Fourth day with no new virus cases in NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is worried people will become complacent amidst NSW's continuing lucky streak of no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

For the fourth consecutive day NSW did not record a single locally acquired case of COVID-19.

"Last time we were complacent the Victorian situation erupted and caused this enormous amount of stress," Ms Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

"It's very early days. The fact that we've had a few days now of zero community transmission is positive, but we can't get ahead of ourselves."

A further relaxation of restrictions is on the table, as soon it is safe to do so, she said.

"We're always looking to see what we can do in NSW, but we need to do it at the right pace."

Two new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in returned travellers in the 24 hours until 8pm on Monday.

NSW Health said on Tuesday there were 6381 tests reported in the 24-hour reporting period, compared with 6353 in the previous 24 hours.

The department is again urging people to remain vigilant and come forward for testing immediately if symptoms like a runny nose, scratchy throat, cough or fever appeared.

With NSW school holidays starting on Monday, testing was particularly important as thousands of people will be moving around the state.

"Can I stress to everybody, please get tested, every day of the week, even if it's on weekends," Ms Berejiklian said.

NSW Health is treating 55 COVID-19 cases, including three in intensive care, none of whom are being ventilated. Eighty-four per cent of cases being treated by NSW Health are in non-acute, out-of-hospital care.