Vic child abuser undergoing treatment

By AAP Newswire

A Victorian man accused of grooming a child and possessing abuse material has been seeing a forensic counsellor in order to build "coping strategies", a court has heard.

Matthew McLaren, 27, has attended about 10 sessions with Melbourne-based forensic counsellor Geoffrey Burrows.

Mr Burrows said the medical engineer remained in the "early stage" of treatment and could not yet confirm whether he posed a high, medium or low risk of re-offending.

"There are some aspects that need ongoing work," Mr Burrows told the Victorian County Court on Monday.

"He still requires treatment to develop meaningful insight into his offending."

McLaren has been charged with using a service to groom a person under 16 for sexual acts, using a service to transmit child porn, engaging in sex activity with a person under 16, as well as producing and possessing child porn material.

The Glen Iris man re-affirmed his guilty plea to Judge Elizabeth Gaynor on Monday.

McLaren will next face court on December 14.

