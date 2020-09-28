Safe-injecting worker jailed over drugs

A community outreach worker at a Melbourne safe-injecting clinic has been jailed for drug trafficking.

Matthew Honey's job was to encourage drug users to give up their habit, but he was spreading the drug himself.

He was ordered on Monday to spend 12 months behind bars after admitting he was trafficking heroin in Richmond in September and October last year.

But Honey appealed the sentence immediately and was freed on bail.

The 50-year-old has been a heroin user since his 20s.

Honey was employed by the clinic as a "peer worker" to educate drug users about how to use the drug safely, to avoid overdose and encourage users to use the safe injecting clinc rather than public places or privately.

He was trained and regularly called to revive people who had overdosed in the street.

"You were distressed as you had attended an inordinate number of overdoses, several involving deaths of people known to you," magistrate Kieran Gilligan said.

But he also used his position and work phone to traffic drugs to people he knew around the centre, outside a primary school and near his home, which was only a short distance away..

Phone records, along with CCTV and evidence from an undercover police officer, exposed his offending.

The court heard he suffered PTSD and had also been subjected to abuse by "some sort of local residents' vigilante group".

Mr Gilligan also noted Honey has previous convictions for violence and dishonesty.

He has been jailed in the past.

His lawyer had asked for a community order, but the magistrate said he had five previous chances at orders and breached four of them.