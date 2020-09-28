National

Administrators plan for redress payments

By AAP Newswire

Protesters outside of the Victorian State Parliament in Melbourne - AAP

1 of 1

Administrators for a defunct child migrant program have indicated sexual abuse survivors will receive redress payments in Australia.

The Prince's Trust, the youth charity founded by the Prince of Wales in 1976, this year reinstated Fairbridge as an organisation in the UK, under administrators, and provided funding for redress.

The Prince's Trust hopes survivors will still be able to seek redress related to the former Fairbridge Society, which brought British child migrants to Australia

It operated as an independent charity before merging with the trust in 2012.

Chris Laverty, the joint administrator of Fairbridge Restored, told a parliamentary inquiry plans were afoot to ensure victims were paid outside the redress scheme.

"When that settlement money is available, it is then our intention to distribute those funds to the victims who have made claims on the assets of Fairbridge," she told the hearing on Monday.

Ms Laverty said the legal conditions of joining the redress scheme stopped Fairbridge from signing up.

Companies have to provide evidence of funding to meet financial liabilities and sign up until 2028, when the scheme is due to wind up.

Ms Laverty said Fairbridge's insolvency ruled out joining, with a strategy being developed instead to invite victims to make a claim directly instead.

"We will work with the (Australian government solicitor) and Prince's Trust to come to a settlement between the parties and then utilise the funds raised to distribute to the claimants within the time available."

Victims would be asked to claim within a six-month period for a first and final payout.

The hearing was also told of problems with the redress scheme's interaction with Indigenous survivors.

Healing Foundation chief executive Fiona Petersen said victims had reported discrimination and alienation through staff contact and application processes.

She said the current processes could re-traumatise stolen generations survivors, with more attention needed on supporting rejected applicants.

"The voices and experience of stolen generations survivors need to be the touchstone we keep returning to when reviewing implementation of the national redress scheme," Ms Petersen said.

Latest articles

Other sport

Aussies spin web in NZ T20 series victory

Alyssa Healy broke a record behind the stumps as Australia’s spinners set the tone to secure a 10th-straight Twenty20 series victory in Brisbane on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Gardner powers Aus win in cricket’s return

Ashleigh Gardner’s fluent 61 has helped Australia to a 17-run win in their T20 opener against New Zealand in Brisbane, their first game since March’s World Cup.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Renegades’ Duffin to miss WBBL season

The Melbourne Renegades will be without Jess Duffin for the WBBL season, with the star batter withdrawing from the tournament after the birth of her daughter.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire